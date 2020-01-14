CJ to consider plea for early hearing of cases filed by Karti

Chief Justice of the Madras High Court Amreshwar Pratap Sahi on Monday said he would consider on the administrative side a request made on behalf of Member of Parliament Karti P. Chidambaram and his wife Srinidhi Chidambaram for early hearing of cases filed by them against prosecution initiated by the Income Tax Department.

When Senior Counsel Nalini Chidambaram made a mention before him and stated that a special court for hearing cases against MPs and MLAs was scheduled to frame charges against the couple on Tuesday despite being “incompetent” to do so, the Chief Justice asked her to give a representation to the Registrar (Judicial) of the High Court. The mention was made after two judges of the High Court on Monday refused to hear cases filed by the duo. Since the week-long Pongal vacation for the High Court begins on Tuesday, Ms. Chidambaram urged the Chief Justice to order the listing of the cases before some other judge of the court on the reopening day on January 20.

Wondering how such request could be entertained at the eleventh hour, the CJ asked her to submit a representation to the Registrar. The I-T proceedings had been initiated for alleged non-disclosure of sale consideration of ₹1.36 crore, reportedly received by the duo after selling their 1.16-acre property at Muttukadu in 2015. Earlier, Justice Anita Sumanth recused herself from hearing two petitions filed by the couple last year challenging the transfer of the I-T case from an economic offences court to the special court. The judge directed the Registry to list the petitions before the CJ. The decision was taken after Special Public Prosecutor for I-T cases M. Baskaran brought to the notice of the judge that the I-T proceedings were initiated on the basis of material seized from Advantage Strategic Consulting, a firm for which she had appeared as counsel while practising law.