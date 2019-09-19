Chief Justice Tahilramani starts shifting belongings from official residence

Madras High Court Chief Justice Vijaya Kamlesh Tahilramani has begun shifting her belongings from her official residence on Greenways Road in Chennai since the President’s decision on a resignation letter submitted by her on September 7, in the wake of her proposed transfer to Meghalaya, is expected any time now.

According to sources, she has partially shifted some of her belongings from the government-allotted residence. Though she remains steadfast in her decision not to continue in the judiciary, she had not vacated her official residence “to avoid a vacuum”. She had been a judge since 2001.

However, in the interest of propriety, she had not been presiding over court proceedings since September 9 and had not taken any administrative decision pursuant to her resignation. “It may not be appropriate to resign and walk out. Therefore, she is waiting for an official word from the Rashtrapati Bhavan,” a source said.

In the event of her resignation being accepted by the President and her being relieved, there was every likelihood of the second senior judge of the Madras HC, Justice Vineet Kothari, who hails from Rajasthan, being appointed Acting Chief Justice till a regular Chief Justice takes charge.

In a related development, Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and N. Seshasayee on Wednesday agreed to decide the maintainability of a PIL petition which sought to restrain the President from accepting Supreme Court collegium’s August 28 recommendation to transfer her to the High Court of Meghalaya.

The petition was filed by a young lawyer, M. Karpagam, who had secured university first rank and received her law degree in the convocation attended by the CJ last year. “It was a proud moment to receive the decree (sic) rank certificate from Her Lordship. The present sorrow episode of transfer of Her Lordship had shaken dreams of budding women lawyers like me. Women need more protection and positive affirmation,” her affidavit read. When the petitioner’s advocate R. Prabhakaran made a mention before the Division Bench regarding the PIL not having been numbered by the HC Registry, the judges agreed to take it up for hearing under the caption ‘For maintainability’.

The petitioner said Article 222 of the Constitution provides for transferring only puisne judges from one High Court to another, and therefore, the provision cannot be invoked to transfer a Chief Justice who stands on a completely different footing and on a higher pedestal in the hierarchy.

She contended that even if a CJ could be transferred from one HC to another, such a proposal should emanate only from the President and not the SC collegium, that too after obtaining the consent of the CJ concerned.