CJ says no to hearing case against Veda Nilayam ordinance on priority

CHENNAI

15 September 2020 00:24 IST

Deepak had filed case challenging ordinance issued by the State government

Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy of the Madras High Court on Monday refused to give priority to a case filed by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s nephew J. Deepak challenging an ordinance issued by the State government to take possession of movable properties in her Poes Garden residence, Veda Nilayam.

When advocate S.L. Sudarsanam made a mention before the first Division Bench for early hearing of the case, the Chief Justice wanted to know what the urgency was. The lawyer said the ordinance might be converted into an Act during the current Assembly session, and, hence, the case may be heard on a priority basis.

Not inclined to accept the request, the Chief Justice said there were several other pressing issues pending before the court, and, hence, the case could be taken up only in the regular course.

