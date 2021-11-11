Tamil Nadu

CJ: President wants verdicts in Tamil too

Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee on Wednesday said President Ram Nath Kovind wanted court verdicts delivered in the State to be translated and made available in Tamil too, so they could reach the common man.

The Chief Justice told Additional Solicitor General R. Sankaranarayanan that the President had made a personal request to him on the issue, and therefore, he had explored the possibility of tapping technology to translate the verdicts. The Chief Justice said this when the ASG, during the arguments in a case, said his attempts, as editor of a law journal, to translate verdicts into Tamil had not been successful.


