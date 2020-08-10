CJ allots Bench for hearing cases related to Jaya’s properties

CHENNAI

10 August 2020 23:17 IST

Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi of Madras High Court has ordered for listing of cases related to properties left behind by former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa before a Division Bench of Justices Vineet Kothari and Krishnan Ramasamy on Wednesday.

A Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and Abdul Quddhose had, on May 27, allowed a case filed by Jayalalithaa’s nephew J. Deepak and declared him and his sister J. Deepa as legal heirs entitled to inherit all properties left behind by their aunt. Then, the judges had also recorded the undertaking given by the siblings to form a public welfare trust, to be selected as per their discretion, and ordered listing of the case once again, after eight weeks, for reporting compliance.

In the meantime, Mr. Deepak filed a writ petition challenging the State government’s move to acquire Jayalalithaa’s Poes Garden residence ‘Veda Nilayam’.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh, on July 17, referred that petition to the Division Bench to avoid contradictory orders.

He directed the Registry to place the matter before the Chief Justice for deciding the Bench before which the cases could be listed. Accordingly, the legal heirship case ordered to be listed for compliance as well as the writ petition have now been listed before the Bench led by Justice Kothari.

Though Justice Venkatesh had, on Friday, referred to the Division Bench yet another writ petition filed by Ms. Deepa, challenging the award passed by the Land Acquisition Officer, her case had not been listed before Justice Kothari on Wednesday since the Registry was yet to place the file before the CJ.