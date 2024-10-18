Civil Supplies grievance meeting in Cuddalore on Saturday

The civil supplies and consumer protection department’s grievance redressal camp for October will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m.

A press release said members of the public could submit petitions regarding changes in family cards, functioning of fair price shops, PDS commodities supplied and unfair trade practices. The camps will be held at Cuddalore, Panruti, Kurunjipadi, Chidambaram, Kattumannarkovil, Bhuvanagiri, Vriddhachalam, Thittakudi, Veppur and Thirumuttam.