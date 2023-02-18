Civil Supplies Corporation procures nearly 90,000 tonnes more from Cauvery delta than last year 

February 18, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

With the paddy procurement picking up momentum in the Cauvery delta, the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) bought 13.5 lakh tonnes of paddy since September last.

This is about 90,000 tonnes more than the quantum it procured during the corresponding period in the previous year. The TNCSC had procured 12.6 lakh tonnes of paddy in the delta, covering 10 districts, during the corresponding period in 2021-22.

For the current year, the total procurement from farmers throughout the State was about 16.6 lakh tonnes as on Friday. Of the Cauvery delta districts, Tiruvarur accounted for 4,50,608 tonnes, Thanjavur 4,11,671 tonnes, Mayiladuthurai 1,66,628 tonnes and Nagapattinam 1,47,293 tonnes.

In the rest of the State, 2.17 lakh tonnes were procured, of which Erode contributed 50,078 tonnes; Tiruvallur 38,672 tonnes and Madurai 28,576 tonnes. Till now, approximately ₹ 3,300 crore has been paid to about 2.22 lakh farmers for the procurement, says an official in the Food and Civil Supplies department.

In addition to the TNCSC, the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation (NCCF), a body under the jurisdiction of the Department of Consumer Affairs at the Centre, procured 89,930 tonnes. Last year, not a single tonne was purchased by the NCCF.

Though no target has been fixed by the authorities officially, it is expected that the procurement at the end of the current year will touch around 50 lakh tonnes. Last year, around 43 lakh tonnes were procured.

For the public distribution system, the State requires 3.5 lakh to 3.7 lakh tonnes of rice per month. After taking into account the quantity of rice that the TNCSC needs from the paddy it procured, the Corporation may have to buy at least 7 lakh to 8 lakh tonnes in a year. It meets the deficit by procuring rice through the Open Market Sales Scheme (OMSS), which has been revived by the Centre, after suspending it nearly for about four months.

At present, the price of rice under the OMSS is ₹34 a kg, which is almost close to the estimated production cost of ₹36.7 a kg for the current year. At the time of suspension of the scheme in August last year, the price was ₹23 a kg.