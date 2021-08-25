Civil Supplies Corporation not run properly: EPS

AIADMK co-coordinator and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday criticised the DMK government for the manner in which the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) was being run.

In a statement, he pointed out that it was said that the government did not submit proper documents for securing the subsidy from the Centre for custom milled rice, resulting in the delay in the receipt of ₹2,000 crore. The TNCSC was said to be not prepared to receive paddy as it had not procured the necessary materials such as gunny bags, jute and tarpaulin sheets. Consequently, farmers were apprehensive of the delay in procurement. There had been frequent reports in sections of the media that paddy, which was brought to the direct procurement centres, was getting spoiled in rain. Yet the number of the procurement centres had not gone up in line with paddy arrival.

The former Chief Minister also referred to the complaint that the State had not been properly uploading data on wheat and rice distribution through the Annavirtan portal of the Union government’s Department of Food and Public Distribution.