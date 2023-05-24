Civil services exam results: Stalin praises successful candidates

May 24, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - Chennai

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday praised the candidates who emerged successful in the civil services examination, for which the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared results on Tuesday.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin congratulated A.S. Gee Gee, the State topper, and said he was happy to note that more candidates from Tamil Nadu had emerged victorious this time than last year. “Those of you who did not make it, do not lose hope and keep attempting,” he said. Referring to the coaching programmes being organised by the Tamil Nadu government for civil services aspirants, Mr. Stalin called upon candidates to avail of them to become successful and make the State proud.

An official release from the State government said 19 candidates, including eight women, who undertook training in the Tamil Nadu government-run All India Civil Services Coaching Centre, emerged successful in the exam in 2022.