January 06, 2024

A total of 31 lawyers, who underwent coaching classes jointly organised by the Manidhaneyam IAS Academy and the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have cleared the written exams conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission to become civil judges. Former judges and senior advocates and psychologists are set to coach these 31 candidates towards their interviews scheduled to commence from January 11. (EOM) DSJ

