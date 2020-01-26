‘Civic polls a forerunner to Assembly elections’

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Saturday said the party’s victory in the local body elections was a forerunner to the Assembly election, and called upon partymen to show similar enthusiasm and commitment in the election slated for 2021.

“Let us take a pledge to win the polls,” he said, addressing a meeting in Myiladuthurai to commemorate linguistic martyrs.

Mr. Stalin alleged that while the BJP-led Central government was treating Hindi and Sanskrit as “two eyes” and imposing Hindi wherever possible, the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu was not guided by any principle.

‘Palanquin-bearer’

“Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has become a palanquin-bearer of the BJP government. We have a Minister of Tamil Development and he has proved to be a joker. He is functioning as a Minister for Hindi and Sanskrit Development,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said by speaking “shamelessly” in favour of Sanskrit at the kumbabhishekam of Thanjavur Big temple, Mr. Pandiarajan took an open stand against Tamil.

Accusing the BJP government of driving a wedge between people by enacting the Citizenship Amendment Act and the Nation Register of Citizens, the Act had become a reality because of the support extended by the AIADMK, he said.

“Even State governments that supported the Act had turned against it. They are adopting resolutions against the Act one by one. But Mr. Palaniswami is remaining silent and refused to allow the private resolution moved by me,” he said.