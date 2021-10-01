Civic polls: ₹40 lakh, 16 kg sandalwood seized

CHENNAI

01 October 2021 01:26 IST

Ahead of the ordinary elections for various posts scheduled in rural local bodies in nine districts across Tamil Nadu, over ₹33.90 lakh and over 16.40 kg of sandalwood were seized by flying squads from various locations on charges of violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

According to a release issued by the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC), they were seized between September 18 and September 29. Over 1,000 bottles of liquor, 100 fans, 215 sarees, over 1,000 towels and 250 brass lamps were also seized.

Ordinary elections are scheduled in nine newly carved out districts — Chengalpattu, Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Tirupattur, Vellore and Villupuram in two phases — on October 6 and 9. A total of 79,433 candidates are in the fray contesting for 23,998 posts in these nine districts.

In Coimbatore district, where casual elections for rural local bodies are scheduled, over ₹7.99 lakh was seized, the Commission said.