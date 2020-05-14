Civic official shunted out over ‘action’

Vaniyambadi Municipal Commissioner P. Cecil Thomas was moved out on Wednesday, following the controversy over damaging goods of pavement vendors, and put on the wait list.

A video clip showing Mr. Thomas and other officials destroying fruits and vegetables went viral on Tuesday. Though it was claimed to be action against violators of lockdown rules announced by the State government in the wake of spread of COVID-19 in Tirupattur district, the officials’ deliberate wrecking of a pushcart vendor’s produce did not go down well.

The video clip on social media received negative feedback. Several commentators have claimed that the officials went overboard against the vendors/ violators. Violations can be dealt with through imposition of fines or by filing cases, but the commissioner chose to trash the produce. The issue escalated with the State Human Rights Commission too getting involved.

A few roadside vendors in Vaniyambadi claimed that the officials were ruthless against them, while the big ships were offered a lot of leeway.

As soon as the news went viral, Mr. Thomas apologised to the vendors and said that it was intended to remind them ‘not to violate rules’. On Tuesday, he met the vendors and expressed regret for his action. He handed them compensation and relief materials. Similarly, vendors too expressed regret for not following rules.

Tirupattur Collector M.P. Sivanarul said, "He shouldn't have done this even though he has worked day and night during these challenging days. A team has visited the houses of the affected persons and the issue is being sorted out."