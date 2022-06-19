Civic body to identify 15 locations for health and wellness centres
The Chennai Corporation will identify 15 sites for the development of health and wellness centres. One site at Ambattur, three sites at Valasaravakkam, two at Alandur, six at Perungudi and three at Sholinganallur are yet to be identified, officials said.
The State government has announced the centres at 200 locations of the city for improved public health services. The centres will provide the first-level care for emergencies and trauma and non-communicable diseases and rehabilitative care.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.