Civic body to identify 15 locations for health and wellness centres

The Chennai Corporation will identify 15 sites for the development of health and wellness centres. One site at Ambattur, three sites at Valasaravakkam, two at Alandur, six at Perungudi and three at Sholinganallur are yet to be identified, officials said.

The State government has announced the centres at 200 locations of the city for improved public health services. The centres will provide the first-level care for emergencies and trauma and non-communicable diseases and rehabilitative care.