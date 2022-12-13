  1. EPaper
City Union Bank launches 5 branches with self-service facility

December 13, 2022 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

City Union Bank inaugurated five new branches with self-service facility in various districts of the State on Monday.

According to a press release, Tiruchendur branch in Thoothukudi; Kannanderi and Chinna Kalrayan Hills South branches in Salem; Nagalur branch in Kallakurichi; and Kuppampattu branch in Vellore were inaugurated on Monday. The Tiruchendur branch marks the 500 th branch of the bank in the State.

The Tiruchendur branch was inaugurated by the N.T. Velavan , Commissioner, Tiruchendur Municipality, and the Self-service banking facility was inaugurated by Kamaraj Nadar, president, Tiruchendur Viyabarigal Sangam, in the presence of  N. Kamakodi, MD and CEO, City Union Bank.

According to the Bank officials, the bank is looking to open more new branches across India before the end of the current financial year. City Union Bank has been in the forefront, offering latest technology and innovative solutions to suit the needs of customers.

The bank’s digital solutions include digital signatures, QR code, video KYC and digital payment solutions viz., UPI 123pay, payment on-the-go through wearables, enhanced payment limit for online transactions and soft launch of voice biometric authentication for mobile banking.

City Union Bank Ltd., the oldest private sector Bank in India, was founded in 1904 and is headquartered at Kumbakonam. The Bank has 734 branches, including the five recently opened ones, and 1,684 ATMs spread across the country.

