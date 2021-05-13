City Union Bank donates ₹1 crore to fight COVID-19

The bank has donated the amount to TN’s Disaster Management Account

The City Union Bank (CUB) has donated ₹1 crore to the State’s Disaster Management Account based on the appeal made by the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The financial assistance is part of the bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility activity.

In a press release, CUB said the amount is in addition to the more than ₹1.37 crore donated after April 1, 2021, for tackling the second wave of COVID-19. The amount comprises ₹94 lakh provided to the Thanjavur Collector for purchasing oxygen flow meters and ₹35 lakh for installing oxygen flow meters and other medical equipment in Kumbakonam municipality.

The CUB had already extended financial support through government agencies and municipalities based on the recommendations made by the bank’s branches by donating more than ₹1.20 crore for the financial year 2020-21 as part of COVID-19 prevention measures.