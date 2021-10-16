City students ace JEE (Advanced)

A city-based student, Anand Narasimhan, has scored 320/360 in the Joint Entrance Examinations (Advanced), the results of which were declared on Friday. He has been ranked 17th in the country.

Mr. Anand completed Class XII from Maharshi Vidya Mandir and began preparing for JEE (Adv) five years ago. He scored 112/120 in mathematics; 111/120 in physics; and 97/120 in chemistry. He plans to take computer science and engineering.

JEE (Adv) scores are used for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology. “There is the issue of ranking. IIT Madras is on a par with IIT Mumbai. I have not decided on the college yet,” he says. Online counselling for IITs begins on Saturday.

“When I started to prepare in Class IX, it was difficult to cope with the competition,” Mr. Anand says, adding that he benefitted from the pandemic as he used the extra time to prepare. He had scored 99.98 percentile in JEE (Main).

His father works for a private firm, and his mother is a homemaker. His favourite pastime is watching Formula 1 and MotoGP races. A student of carnatic music, he shelved it for the past two years but allotted four hours during the race weekend to watch his favourite sport.

Maalavika C.S., AIR 755, has scored 223 and could be among the toppers, said Balaji Sampath of the coaching centre Aha Guru. A student of Sri Sankara Senior Secondary School, Adyar, she is also undecided on the college. “I have not really found what I would like to do. I am interested in electrical engineering and biotechnology,” she says.

Her parents are software engineers and entrepreneurs. Her father and brother are alumni of IIT Madras.Her mother helped her with her reading material, she added.

S.V. Adhavan, who has scored 253 and is AIR 316, has chosen the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, where he wants to pursue a bachelor degree in mathematics. He has been selected for the Chennai Mathematical Institute as well. FIITJEE Chennai officials said four students, who had been coached by the centre, were placed among the top 200 and 15 among the top 500 students.

Institute Director of Tamil Nadu Ankur Jain felicitated Mr. Anand with ₹1.2 crore, according to a release.