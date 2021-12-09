City police revive bicycle patrolling in several areas

The city police on Wednesday revived bicycle patrolling in several areas to ensure visible policing.

On the orders of City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal, personnel in 12 police districts patrolled the city.

Mr. Jiwal has instructed Deputy Commissioners of Police to carry out regular bicycle patrolling in their respective jurisdictions to maintain a good interface between people and the police. This will also make the police approachable and help prevent crime.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Triplicane, P. Pakalavan, said, “To ensure visible policing, we will patrol on bicycles, criss-crossing narrow lanes and crowded places. We have chalked out a plan to execute the traditional method of cycle patrolling. As per our plan, at least four personnel will move around on bicycles in each beat of the police station, for two to three hours, every day.”

Another officer said, “When personnel move around in jeeps or two-wheelers, people may not have easy access to them. Using bicycles, the police can now become more accessible and move around narrow lanes and crowded places.”

Besides, the move is expected to help build a rapport between residents and the police, and keep personnel fit. Officers said they can clearly hear sounds from inside a house or observe a house break while patrolling in cycles. This way, criminals can easily be nabbed, they said.