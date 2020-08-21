City police reiterates ban on installation of Vinayaka idols

The city police has reiterated that the installation of Vinayaka idols in public places and the holding of processions for their immersion in waterbodies are not allowed, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant restrictions.
City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal and Additional Commissioners of Police R. Dhinakaran and A. Arun held a meeting with the organisers of festivities across the city on Thursday. They explained the stand of the government to the organisers and made it clear to them that the installation of idols in public places and processions will not be allowed.
The office-bearers of several Hindu organisations, including the Hindu Munnani, participated in the meeting. A.P. Elangovan, president of Hindu Munnani, Chennai city, said, “We asked the police officers to permit the installation of idols for a day, and told them that there will not be any processions. We told them that we will adhere to all COVID-19 restrictions of the Central and State governments and maintain physical distance and hygiene, and will also ensure that not more than four persons are allowed to gather at the venue.”
