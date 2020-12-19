City police file cases against Stalin, others

The city police filed cases against DMK leader M.K. Stalin and 1,500 others for observing a fast without permission at Valluvar Kottam here on Friday. The police said permission was denied because of the promulgation of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in the city.
The DMK and its allies in the Secular Progressive Alliance observed the fast in support of the farmers protesting against the three Acts passed by the Union government in September. The leaders of the allies were also named in the cases.
The police booked Mr. Stalin and others under Sections 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC, and under the provisions of the Chennai City Police Act.
Speaking at the venue, Mr. Stalin criticised the Centre for passing the laws in a hurry and urged it to repeal the Acts, as demanded by the farmers.
“We are holding this protest to condemn the Centre and extend our support to the farmers. The demand for the repeal of the laws is the demand of the farmers, our demand and the people’s demand,” he said. Mr. Stalin said the protest would continue until the laws were repealed.
