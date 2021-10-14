City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal admitted in hospital

14 October 2021 17:58 IST

CHENNAI

City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal has been admitted in Apollo hospitals following sudden chest pain, he complained.

While he was in his office in Vepery in the afternoon, he suddenly had a spell of dizziness and chest pain. The staff called for an ambulance, but Mr. Jiwal had acute pain, the staff and police officers took him in the official van to a nearby private hospital. From there, he was referred to Apollo hospitals, said sources.

Mr. Jiwal is under close observation of doctors.