Tamil NaduCHENNAI 09 September 2020 01:07 IST
City Police Commissioner creates awareness on wearing masks
Updated: 09 September 2020 01:07 IST
City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal accompanied by senior police officials on Tuesday inspected Marina, Elliots Beach and other places to ensure public maintain COVID-19 norms.
Mr. Aggarwal, Additional Commissioners R. Dhinakaran and M. Kannan stopped the motorists who were on the roads without wearing masks and people standing in bus stops. They advised them on the necessity of wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and personal hygiene and distributed awareness pamphlets to the public.
