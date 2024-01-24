City hospital transports organ for transplant in two hours, thanks to green corridor

January 24, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

A city hospital was able to transport a lung for transplant within two hours, with the support of police personnel from three commissionerates. A 43-year-old woman, who was undergoing treatment in Jipmer for cerebral artery aneurysm was declared brain dead. Her family consented to organ donation.

Her lungs were transplanted to a 40-year-old recipient in Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani. He had been waitlisted over a year ago.

A Kauvery hospital release said through a green corridor facilitated by the Tambaram police, Chennai traffic police and the Avadi police, the organ was transported to Vadapalani in two hours.