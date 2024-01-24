GIFT a SubscriptionGift
City hospital transports organ for transplant in two hours, thanks to green corridor

A green corridor facilitated by the Tambaram police, Chennai traffic police and the Avadi police, helped in the transportation of the organ to Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani in two hours

January 24, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

A city hospital was able to transport a lung for transplant within two hours, with the support of police personnel from three commissionerates. A 43-year-old woman, who was undergoing treatment in Jipmer for cerebral artery aneurysm was declared brain dead. Her family consented to organ donation.

Her lungs were transplanted to a 40-year-old recipient in Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani. He had been waitlisted over a year ago.

A Kauvery hospital release said through a green corridor facilitated by the Tambaram police, Chennai traffic police and the Avadi police, the organ was transported to Vadapalani in two hours.

