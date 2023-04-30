ADVERTISEMENT

City hospital launches institute for cardiac sciences

April 30, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

G. Bhakthavatsalam, chairman and managing trustee of KG Hospital; T. Senthamil Pari, president of the Indian Medical Association - Tamil Nadu; and S. Muthukumar, chairman of Parvathy Hospital at an event in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: KARUNAKARAN M

Parvathy Mutispeciality Hospital launched its Institute of Cardiac Sciences on Sunday. 

G. Bhakthavatsalam, chairman and managing trustee of KG Hospital, who launched the institute, spoke on cardiac care. 

He praised S. Muthukumar, chairman of Parvathy Hospital, for his dedicated service. 

The institute has state-of-the-art equipment and facilities, Dr. Muthukumar said. He said he had started from scratch, and now had 500 beds.

“The institute is another step towards fulfilling the institution’s commitment to providing the highest-quality healthcare services,” Dr. Muthukumar said.

The hospital was started in December 1992 as an X-ray facility in 150 square feet of rented space. Later, it expanded into an eight-bed hospital, he said.

T. Senthamil Pari, president of Indian Medical Association - Tamil Nadu, felicitated Dr. Muthukumar. 

A continuing medical education programme on cardiac care was also organised on the occasion.

CONNECT WITH US