City engineering college launches incubation programme

January 05, 2024 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - CHENNAI

Rajalakshmi Engineering College has launched a startup incubation programme with the aim of incubating 25 start-ups this year in sectors such as technology, biotech and sustainable solutions.

“Our goal is to transform innovative ideas into successful business ventures,” said Abhay Meganathan, vice-chairman, Rajalakshmi Institutions. It is about instilling a mindset of innovation and problem-solving. The college has introduced a one-page template to streamline idea submission process, encourage efficient and clear communication of innovative concepts,” he added.

