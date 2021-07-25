Tamil Nadu

City Corpn. resumes reporting on zonal data

The Greater Chennai Corporation resumed reporting on zonal-level data on COVID-19 on Saturday after concerns were raised over stopping the publication of the data. The civic body was reporting zone-wise data on the number of cases, recoveries and deaths since the first wave of the pandemic on social media platforms.

However, it was stopped last week, triggering concerns from a section of academicians and the public who were regularly following the data. The Hindu, through a report carried on Saturday, highlighted the concerns raised by the academics and took the issue to the knowledge of senior officials.


