City College dismisses 18 students for unruly behaviour

August 21, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

Guru Nanak College has dismissed 18 students, including four from the self-financing stream and 14 from aided streams, for creating unrest on the campus.

Principal M.G. Raghunathan said, “They were creating unrest. One of them burst fireworks and another complained about a country bomb going off to the police control room.”

On Monday, a student burst some crackers on the campus. Another student called the Police Control Room and alerted them about a country bomb going off on campus. This resulted in the police launching an inquiry and unpleasant publicity for the college, Mr. Raghunathan said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These students have been warned several times. But they repeatedly indulged in unruly behaviour. A student had told the police that a petrol bomb was hurled and five people were injured. The police are conducting an inquiry,” Mr. Raghunathan added.

Justifying the dismissal, he said, “The students had been warned several times besides taking in writing from their parents that the students would behave. “We have given them plenty of chances. This is not the first action,” he explained.

The students dismissed include three 3rd year students from BSc Biology and Biotechnology; a 3rd year student of BSc chemistry; 9 students from 2nd year BA Economics; a 3rd year student of BA Economics and four 3rd year students of BA Defence.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT