City college contributes to Vikram-S launch vehicle

Vikram-S launch vehicle that Indian Space Research Organisation, Sriharikota sent on Friday has carried with it a microcontroller-based sensor board for miniature satellite developed by students of Rajalakshmi Institute of Technology. The students of Kalam Centre for Space Research at the institute developed the sensor board.
The model will help monitor temperature variation, pressure, humidity, gyroscopic moment of payloads and acceleration experienced by payloads.
Institute director R. Sundar, who mentored the entire phase, said it was a collective effort of students and faculty from several departments including computer and communication engineering, ECE, CSE and AI and DS.
Rajalakshmi Institution’s Vice Chairman said such initiatives would ensure a bright future for students besides enhancing their knowledge.
