City braces for another spell of heavy rain

Gagandeep Singh Bedi says 769 pumps kept ready at vulnerable locations and more helplines opened

With Chennai set to get another spell of intense rain on Thursday, Greater Chennai Corporation has kept 769 pumps ready at different vulnerable locations that faced flooding during the rain recently.

These included at least 50 heavy duty pumps that were of a capacity of 50 horsepower or more.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said the pump operators had been asked to be ready.

“Based on the experience from rain on November 7 and 10, we have earmarked the places that are vulnerable, ” he said.

Apart from the pumps, 46 boats and teams of fishermen have been kept on vigil for swift deployment in vulnerable locations if the situation demanded evacuation or rescue efforts.

The monitoring officers deputed for each of the 15 zones in Chennai would be taking a lead role in all rain-related efforts in their respective zones.

Allowance given

GCC has disbursed cash allowance to officers in the rank of Junior Engineers and Assistant Engineers for arranging resources for dewatering.

The number of lines to attend to complaints on GCC’s primary 1913 helpline has been increased from 30 to 50.

Apart from this, the public can use the following numbers for reporting issues: 044-25619204, 044-25619206, 044-25619207, 044-25619208, 044-25303870.

Complaints can also be sent via Whatsapp on the following numbers: 9445477205, 9445025819, 9445025820, 9445025821.

Mr. Bedi said that the complaints received through the helplines would be monitored by senior officials. “For every complaint, we want to be clear about fixing responsibility on who should be acting on it,” he said.

He expressed hope that the steps taken by the Corporation in the past one week would help in mitigating the risks even if the city received high amount of rain.