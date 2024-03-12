ADVERTISEMENT

Citizenship Amendment Act will not be implemented in T.N.: CM Stalin

March 12, 2024 02:32 pm | Updated 02:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The CAA rules not only went against the basic structure of the Constitution, but were also “against the welfare of Indian people, the multi-dimensional character of India and its secular character,” Mr. Stalin said

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, announced that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), rules for which were notified on Monday, March 11 by the Union Home Ministry, would not be implemented in Tamil Nadu. The CAA went against minorities and Sri Lankan Tamils living in camps in the State, he said.

Centre avoided stay of CAA five years ago saying rules had not been framed, says IUML plea in SC

“It is the opinion of this government that this Act is not only totally unnecessary but has to be rescinded. So, the government will not allow the implementation of the Act in Tamil Nadu,” Mr. Stalin said in a statement. The Tamil Nadu government would not allow for the implementation of the CAA in the State “in any way whatsoever”, Mr. Stalin reiterated, further asserting that the Tamil Nadu government would also “not allow any legislation that was against the unity of India.”

The rules notified for the Act by the Union government not only go against the basic structure of the Constitution but are also “against the welfare of Indian people, the multi-dimensional character of India and its secular character,” Mr. Stalin contended.

Does the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill go against Article 14 of the Constitution?

The Chief Minister also recalled the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly adopting a resolution on September 8, 2021, against the CAA and referred to voices of opposition to the CAA from other States. “We cannot but think whether the CAA has been notified now, keeping the elections in mind, and whether [this is meant] to divert people from the the Supreme Court [electoral bonds issue],” Mr. Stalin added.

