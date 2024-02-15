Citizen participation at grassroots level must for democracy to work, say experts

February 15, 2024 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

For a State to have a working democracy, participation of its citizens at the grassroots-level is imperative, said Santishree Dhulapudi Pandit, Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University.

The problems that people face today is owing to “inadequate grassroots engagement. Every State should have its own governance model. One size doesn’t fit all,” she said, at the inauguration of a day-long seminar on citizen-centric governance, organised by the Anna Centre for Public Affairs of the University of Madras.

Ms. Pandit said the challenge to ensuring citizen participation is mainly with structural reforms. “Technology could only be a tool but cannot ensure freedom or improve a person’s life,” she said.

“Citizen-centric governance is extraordinarily important more than the opportunities and so investing in technology cannot be the only answer. Invest in people,” she said.

It is inclusivity and human values, and not technology that can build a healthy democracy. Technology can only be a tool towards this goal, she added.

The Uthiramerur model that Cholas had followed was perhaps the best model of self-governance. “Townhall type of administration is very difficult because of our population,” she added.

According to her, federalism is important in a diverse country like India. “We should support federal structure,” she insisted, adding that JNU, which is holding student elections after eight years, is totally run by students. “The administration has no role in the conduct of students’ union elections. We are conducting elections very peacefully. We have 10,000 students,” Ms. Pandit said.

G. Palanithurai, former professor and head of the Department of Political Science and Development Administration at the Gandhigram Rural Institute, also echoed her ideas saying that people should not consider themselves as beneficiaries and give power to the politicians or bureaucrats and officials. People should take ownership to ensure that they are partners in development, he said. People should participate in the gram sabha in their villages and question the authorities, he explained.

University Registrar S. Elumalai and former V-C R. Thandavan also spoke.