Citing NCRB statistics, Stalin slams Palaniswami on crime

DMK president M.K. Stalin slammed Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami for “presiding over a regime with a very high number of murders” and asked him to ensure that the State police carried out their duty without any political interference.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin referred to the findings of the National Crime Records Bureau, released on Monday, and said the Chief Minister had under-reported crime statistics in the floor of the Assembly.

“The government, in its report tabled in the Assembly, said that 1,466 murders had taken place in 2017, but informed the NCRB that the number of murders was 1,613. The Chief Minister has hidden the truth in the Assembly and it has become clear that he has given wrong information to the Assembly,” Mr. Stalin charged.

The DMK president alleged that the ruling partymen were controlling the postings and transfers of police personnel, interfering in every case, and police stations in each location. “Since they are running such a disgraceful government, Edappadi K. Palaniswami has got the tag of presiding over a State with a high number of murders,” he said.

Mr. Stalin charged that Mr. Palaniswami should understand that his government does not have the capacity to tackle grave crimes and was only creating a false narrative that everything was fine in the State.