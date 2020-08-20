Citing Home Ministry guidelines, Tamil Nadu remains firm on Vinayaka Chaturthi restrictions

The government requested the people to follow the directives and cooperate with the government in its efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19

Citing Home Ministry's COVID-19 lockdown guidelines, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday remained firm on restrictions imposed on celebrations of Vinayaka Chaturthi in public places. The government requested people to celebrate Vinayaka Chaturthi at their homes reiterating that an order was already issued banning the installation of Vinayaka idols in public places and the taking out of processions for immersion.

In a statement, the government said as per the Home Ministry’s directions issued on July 29 invoking provisions of the Disaster Management Act, religious events and gatherings have been prohibited in all parts of the country due to the prevailing pandemic situation.

“As per the advice of the Central government and considering the pandemic situation in the State and to prevent the further spread of the virus, the government had already issued orders banning the installation of Vinayaka idols in public places and processions carrying the idols to be dissolved in water bodies. This has been done keeping in mind the welfare of the citizens. Hence, people are advised to celebrate the festival in their houses,” the statement said.

The government said that the Madras High Court too, had held that the government’s directive must be followed in this issue. The government requested the people to follow the directives and cooperate with the government in its efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The government’s statement comes two days before the festival, and against the backdrop of various organisations such as the Hindu Munnani that have threatened to flout the ban order and install more than 1.5 lakh idols in public. Tamil Nadu BJP president L. Murugan too has been demanding that the government allow the festival and had even met Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday urging the government change its stand on the issue