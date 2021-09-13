CISF personnel killed near Rajapalayam

A CISF personnel, Palpandi of Avarampatti, was killed when a mini truck hit the motorbike he was riding on Rajapalayam-Alangulam Road on Monday afternoon. Police said the deceased, posted in New Delhi, had come home on leave. On Monday morning, he had taken his wife to a temple and they were returning home when the motorcycle collided with the truck head-on near PSK Nagar around noon.

While Palpandi was killed on the spot, his wife Manimegalai escaped with a minor injury. Rajapalayam South police have registered a case.