Circular on RSS chief’s visit: Madurai official shunted

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan questions rationale

An Assistant Commissioner of Madurai Corporation was on Wednesday relieved from his post following a political row over his circular relating to the impending visit of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to the temple town.

The Assistant Commissioner (Personnel) had issued a circular on Tuesday to all Zonal Officers to take up road repair and cleaning work on the route on which the RSS chief would travel during his visit to Madurai from Thursday.

In a tweet, Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan questioned under which rules of Madurai Corporation had the Assistant Commissioner issued such a circular.

The circular had said that the RSS chief would be visiting Satyasai Nagar for a four-day programme from Thursday to Monday. It instructed the officials to get information about the itinerary of the leader — from his arrival at Madurai airport — and take up repair works on the road he is to travel. The local body officials should not dig up any roads for renovation works on his route, and the zonal officers were asked to keep a watch on it.

Corporation Commissioner K.P. Karthikeyan initially said that this was done as part of security arrangements given for the Z Plus protectee. In a statement, the Commissioner also added that the Assistant Commissioner had been asked to give an explanation for unilaterally issuing the circular that gave room for ambiguity and also for issuing it without getting permission from higher officials in violation of administrative procedures. Later in the day, the Assistant Commissioner was removed from his post.