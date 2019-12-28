Tamil Nadu

Circular not issued asking students to come to school on January 16, says Minister Sengottaiyan

more-in

Minister for School Education K.A. Sengottaiyan has clarified that the School Education Department has not issued any circular that students should come to school to watch the speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 16, 2020.

Addressing media persons at Gobichettipalayam on Saturday, the minister said that students can watch the speech on television at their homes and also through social media.

“If there is no television at their homes, they can visit the schools,” he said and added that the Directorate of School Education has not issued any circular in this regard.

He was responding to news that schools had received directions to make arrangements for the students to watch Mr. Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ (discussion on examination) event on January 16, when schools were closed for Pongal holidays.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 28, 2019 4:04:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/circular-not-issued-asking-students-to-come-to-school-on-january-16-says-minister-sengottaiyan/article30419639.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY