Circular not issued asking students to come to school on January 16, says Minister Sengottaiyan

Minister for School Education K.A. Sengottaiyan has clarified that the School Education Department has not issued any circular that students should come to school to watch the speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 16, 2020.

Addressing media persons at Gobichettipalayam on Saturday, the minister said that students can watch the speech on television at their homes and also through social media.

“If there is no television at their homes, they can visit the schools,” he said and added that the Directorate of School Education has not issued any circular in this regard.

He was responding to news that schools had received directions to make arrangements for the students to watch Mr. Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ (discussion on examination) event on January 16, when schools were closed for Pongal holidays.