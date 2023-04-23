ADVERTISEMENT

CIOs association holds 11th anniversary

April 23, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Over 130 Chief Information Officers (CIOs) and more than 40 industry leaders took part in the 11th anniversary of the CIO Association of Chennai here on Saturday. B.G. Mallya, General Manager, Integral Coach Factory, delivered the inaugural address, focussing on the engineering and management aspects of delivering a project with far-reaching importance for the country. M. Siva Subramaniyam, president, CIO Association, Chennai, stressed on the effective mix between management, technical and execution skills as the three essential pillars of a CIO‘s core competency.

