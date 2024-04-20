ADVERTISEMENT

CIO Association of Chennai celebrates twelfth anniversary

April 20, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The event saw the participation of over 140 CIOs and over 40 industry leaders from the city and other parts of India

The Hindu Bureau

Dignitaries at the CIO Association of Chennai’s anniversary event on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The CIO Association of Chennai, a congregation of Chief Information Officers (CIOs) from Chennai and related districts, celebrated its twelfth anniversary in Chennai on Saturday. The event saw the participation of over 140 CIOs and over 40 industry leaders from the city and other parts of India, according to a release. The inaugural address was delivered by Sanjay Kumar, IPS, Additional Director-General of Police, Cyber Crime. Speaking on the occasion, Manjunath P., president, CIO Association, Chennai chapter, said the effective mix between management, technical, and execution skills as the three essential pillars of a CIOs’ core competency.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US