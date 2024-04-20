CIO Association of Chennai celebrates twelfth anniversary

April 20, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The CIO Association of Chennai, a congregation of Chief Information Officers (CIOs) from Chennai and related districts, celebrated its twelfth anniversary in Chennai on Saturday. The event saw the participation of over 140 CIOs and over 40 industry leaders from the city and other parts of India, according to a release. The inaugural address was delivered by Sanjay Kumar, IPS, Additional Director-General of Police, Cyber Crime. Speaking on the occasion, Manjunath P., president, CIO Association, Chennai chapter, said the effective mix between management, technical, and execution skills as the three essential pillars of a CIOs’ core competency.