Cinnamon holds potential as remunerative intercrop, say experts

March 04, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A conference on raising cinnamon under way at Horticultural Research Station, Thadiyankudisai, on the Kodaikanal hills.

A conference on raising cinnamon under way at Horticultural Research Station, Thadiyankudisai, on the Kodaikanal hills. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

India imports 30,000 tonnes of cassia and 1,200 tonnes of true cinnamon (Cinnamoum verum), a medicinally important tree species of subtropic regions, annually costing a foreign exchange of 850-1,000 crore rupees. With a view to tap the potential of true cinnamon cultivation as an intercrop in coffee plantations of lower Palani hills and coconut gardens on the foothills of western ghats, a one-day conference was organised at Horticultural Research Station, Thadiyankudisai on the Kodaiknal hill range, in Dindigul district under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) scheme on February 29.

J.Rajangam, Dean, Horticultural College and Research Institute, Periyakulam, who inaugurated the conference, said India produced only 57 tonnes of cinnamon against 3.7 lakh tonnes of global production. Cinnamon can be raised as one of the remunerative companion crops of coffee to yield additional income for farmers. Advanced cultivars suitable for coconut and coffee growing tracts. He also pointed that, timely

adoption of improved techniques for bumper cropping and scope for export.

S.Senthil Kumaran, Assistant Director, Spices Board, Bodinayakkanur, said that though India exported cinnamon valued at Rs. 67.40 crore during 2022-23, the imports were valued at Rs.72.16 crore. He highlighted the scope of cinnamon cultivation and export promotional activities offered by the Spices Board of India.

M. Jayakumar, Deputy Director of Regional Coffee Research Station, Thandikudi, spoke on the importance of cinnamon in profitable coffee farming under multi-tier cropping system.

