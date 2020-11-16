Cinema hall owner in Palani opens fire, injures two

A cinema hall owner here was arrested after he allegedly opened fire with his licensed weapon, after which two persons suffered multiple injuries on Monday.

Police said that Natarajan owned a cinema hall in Appar Street in the temple town. He had a vacant plot on the same street. Adjacent to his property, a farmer, identified as Illangovan, had 12 cents of vacant plot.

Police said that there was some dispute between the two over the boundary. When Illangovan came to the site with two of his relatives, identified as Palanisami and Subramani, to fence the property, Natarajan arrived and a verbal altercation followed.

Suddenly, Natarajan opened fire against the trio, following which Palanisami and Subramani suffered bullet injuries. Illangovan ran to safety, police said.

After informing the police, Illangovan rushed to the spot and took his relatives to the Government Hospital for treatment. Fearing trouble, Natarajan escaped from the spot. However, a team led by DSP Siva, secured him.

Meanwhile, the relatives of the injured gathered at the GH and tension prevailed in the area.

The doctors, after a preliminary examination, advised to shift one of the injured to a private hospital in Coimbatore.

A senior police officer, who was supervising the investigation, said that the CCTV footage in the locality was examined.