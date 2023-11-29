CII’s Young Indians to host two day conference in Chennai

November 29, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

Young Indians (Yi), the youth wing of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Wednesday unveiled the theme for its 20th National summit, “Take Pride 2023”, scheduled for December 21 and 22, 2023. The theme for this year’s Take Pride, “I am”, symbolizes the collective identity of Young Indians.

It embodies inclusivity, celebrating the diverse qualities, aspirations, and strengths that converge within Yi, fostering an environment of unity amid diversity.

The 20th edition of the summit will focus on youth leadership, nation building, and thought leadership—pillars that define Yi’s commitment to shaping India’s future. The two day conference will have eminent speakers like Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services of Tamil Nadu, T.R.B.Rajaa, Tamil Nadu’s Industries Minister; Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa and industrialists like Sridhar Vembu CEO of Zoho Corporation. An exhibition match between Yi National Team and Chennai Super Kings has also been planned. Yi is working towards creating awareness and eliminating child sex abuse. The Yi Masoom Cup 2023, in collaboration with Chennai Super Kings, aims to amplify this vital cause.

ADVERTISEMENT

P.Dilip Krishna, National Chairman (2023) Confederation of Indian Industry Young Indians said that Yi now has 6,223 members across India. With eight new chapters and two in the pipeline, Yi has taken the total chapters to 66, from 58. In Tamil Nadu Yi has 15 chapters and will be opening its 16th chapter at Vellore by end of this month, Mr.Krishna said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.