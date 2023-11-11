CII’s infra summit aims to bring leaders together to explore T.N.’s future-ready infrastructure 

November 11, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

Keeping up with Tamil Nadu’s target to achieve a trillion-dollar economy by 2030, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is organising an infra summit at the Taj Wellington Mews, Chennai, on November 17 to bring together leaders from across industries for discussions about future-ready infrastructure.

At the summit, the policymakers will share their long-term vision for the State and discuss ways to reduce carbon footprint.

Data center companies will speak about their investment in the State, their vision for the future of data centers and the opportunities the cable landing station has provided, and how to utilise it to the maximum. Green energy, sustainability and the increasing efficiency of the equipment used in data centers will also be discussed.

Industry representatives from the electric vehicle industry would expound the immediate need for setting up fast charging points for fleet vehicles and personal vehicles in the cities. They would also highlight the need for power supply on the highways to build a continuous EV-charging ecosystem that supports transport vehicles and public transport on the State and national highways.

The possibility of introducing battery swapping in India and the ways to implement it in other countries will also be explored.

The summit would also focus on the policy support needed for electric charging stations, battery swapping and advancements in technology, and the potential of new technology such as sodium ion.

