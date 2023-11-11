ADVERTISEMENT

CII’s infra summit aims to bring leaders together to explore T.N.’s future-ready infrastructure 

November 11, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Keeping up with Tamil Nadu’s target to achieve a trillion-dollar economy by 2030, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is organising an infra summit at the Taj Wellington Mews, Chennai, on November 17 to bring together leaders from across industries for discussions about future-ready infrastructure.

At the summit, the policymakers will share their long-term vision for the State and discuss ways to reduce carbon footprint.

Data center companies will speak about their investment in the State, their vision for the future of data centers and the opportunities the cable landing station has provided, and how to utilise it to the maximum. Green energy, sustainability and the increasing efficiency of the equipment used in data centers will also be discussed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Industry representatives from the electric vehicle industry would expound the immediate need for setting up fast charging points for fleet vehicles and personal vehicles in the cities. They would also highlight the need for power supply on the highways to build a continuous EV-charging ecosystem that supports transport vehicles and public transport on the State and national highways.

The possibility of introducing battery swapping in India and the ways to implement it in other countries will also be explored.

The summit would also focus on the policy support needed for electric charging stations, battery swapping and advancements in technology, and the potential of new technology such as sodium ion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US