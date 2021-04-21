CII urges southern States to relax curbs

CHENNAI

‘Exempt essential sectors from restrictions and curfews’

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has urged the southern State governments to exempt sectors such as food processing, textiles, fast-moving consumer goods, medical and power from restrictions and curfews.

In a statement, it said non-banking finance companies, which were important for sustaining lives and livelihoods, should be brought under essential services, on the lines of the banking sector, and allowed to work during curfews/lockdowns.

The CII also urged these States to allow organisations exporting 100% of their production to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and classify them as essential services. All employees working in night shifts in the essential services sector should be allowed to travel without restrictions during lockdowns and night curfews, it said. “While Indian industry is well prepared and equipped for implementation of stricter health and safety protocols, the stringent implementation of safety norms are a better option than partial lockdowns,” said C.K. Ranganathan, chairman, CII southern region and chairman and managing director, CavinKare Pvt. Ltd.

The CII said it was working with industry to ramp up production and supply of critical items such as vaccines, oxygen, sanitisers and personal protective equipment, besides conducting vaccination drives.