CII urges for early, amicable solution to Samsung industrial dispute

Updated - October 10, 2024 12:49 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Amid the ongoing dispute between Samsung and a certain section of workers, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Tamil Nadu on Wednesday urged for an early, amicable solution to the industrial dispute in the State.

“We urged all the stakeholders engaged in the recent industrial dispute to work amicably towards an early solution so that the momentum of economic activity and high image of Tamil Nadu is sustained,” Srivats Ram, Chairman, CII Tamil Nadu State Council, said in a statement.

The Statement did not directly mention the ongoing dispute at Samsung. “We sincerely appreciate the efforts of the State Government in providing a conducive atmosphere for all stakeholders in the industrial eco-system to excel and thrive in their chosen fields(s),” he added.

Tamil Nadu has been at the forefront of bringing Foreign Direct Inflows from across the world into the State for several decades. Due to proactive policies of the Government and several measures related to Ease of Doing Business, the State is creating numerous jobs across several sectors, notably in manufacturing, the statement added.

“We are concerned about the ongoing strike at Samsung,” GSK Velu, Chairman, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Tamil Nadu State Council said.

He also commended the efforts of Chief Minister M K Stalin, Labour Minister C V Ganesan, Industries Minister T R B Rajaa and MSME Minister T M Anbarasan in addressing employee issues.

It is vital to reach a swift resolution to maintain the state’s industrial momentum and attractiveness to investors. We urge all stakeholders to engage in constructive dialogue, Mr. Velu said.

Employees should return to work and collaborate with management to find a mutually beneficial solution, ensuring the interests of both the workforce and the company are upheld, he said.

Published - October 10, 2024 12:48 am IST

