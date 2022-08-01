CII to host three-day event on food processing in Chennai

over 300 domestic and international exhibitors will participate

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Southern region, is organising the 14 th edition of Foodpro – India’s biennial event on food processing, packaging and food technology – from August 5 to 7 at Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam. The Government of Tamil Nadu is the host State.

M.R.K. Panneerselvam, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, will deliver the Inaugural address on August 5. Food and Civil Supplies Minister R. Sakkarapani and Minister for Rural Industries T.M. Anbarasan will deliver special addresses at the event. The three-day exhibition will have over 300 domestic and international exhibitors, sectoral conferences, B2B meetings, product launches and presentations.

“The food processing industry has been growing at an average annual growth rate of around 11.18%, and the ₹10,900 crore outlay scheme under the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme in Food Products will only boost the growth of this industry in the coming years,” said B. Thiagarajan, chairman, CII Foodpro 2022, and managing director, Blue Star Limited.

“Foodpro is the flagship initiative of the CII in the food processing and technology space, which provides an ideal platform for stakeholders to showcase the latest technology in food processing, packaging, cold storage, warehousing, logistics and related sectors,” said Suchitra Ella, chairperson, CII Southern Region.

This edition will showcase Tamil Nadu’s leadership in the agriculture and food processing fields through a special pavilion by the Tamil Nadu Agriculture Department. The CII will release a white paper on “Unlocking Value in the Food Processing Sector” prepared in association with McKinsey & Company.