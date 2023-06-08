CII to help T.N. realise $1 trillion economy by 2030

June 08, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has lined up a slew of initiatives in Tamil Nadu to help the State achieve its $1 trillion economy by 2030.

“We will work with the State government to transform Tamil Nadu as a media, entertainment and animation hub,” said R. Nandini, Deputy Chairperson, CII Southern Region and Managing Director, Chandra Textiles Pvt Ltd., at a press meet in Chennai. CII will be preparing vision documents for six districts in the State.

Kamal Bali, Chairman of CII Southern Region and President and Managing Director, Volvo Group India, said that the CII would work closely with the government in bringing State-level policies on Manufacturing and Industry 4.0 as these were important in realising the economic goals and vision of southern States.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the CII would set up State-level Task Force on Digital Transformation to support industries in their digitization initiatives. This is primarily to make CII member companies be ready for Industry 4.0, said Mr Bali.

CII will be hand-holding 2,000 MSMEs in South India, who will be serviced and sensitised on various elements of competitiveness in collaboration with CII Centres of Excellence.

Mr. Bali highlighted that Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu were among the top 10 fastest-growing States in the last 10 years. “Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana are among the top seven States attracting the highest Foreign Direct Investment in Financial Year 2022-23.” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.