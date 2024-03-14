GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CII Tamil Nadu State Council gets new office-bearers

Srivats Ram, MD, Wheels India Limited, elected chairman, while Unnikrishnan A.R., MD (Glass and Glass Solutions Business), Saint-Gobain India Private Limited is the vice-chairman

March 14, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Srivats Ram, managing director (MD), Wheels India Limited, Chennai, has been elected chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Tamil Nadu State Council for 2024-25. He has been closely associated with the CII and was the vice-chairman of the State council in 2023-24, according to a statement. He is a member on the board of various firms including Sundaram Finance Limited, India Motor Parts and Accessories Limited, and Sundaram Composite Structures Private Limited. Unnikrishnan A.R., MD (Glass and Glass Solutions Business), Saint-Gobain India Private Limited, Chennai, has been elected vice-chairman of the council. Mr. Unnikrishnan is an active member of the CII and was the chairman of CII Chennai zone during 2023-24. He is the chairman of the CII Green Product Council and a former chairman of the CII Tamil Nadu CEO Forum.

