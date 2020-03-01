CII Tamil Nadu State Council gets new chairman

Hari K. Thiagarajan, executive director, Thiagarajar Mills Pvt. Ltd, Madurai, has been elected as CII Tamil Nadu State Council chairman for 2020-2021.

Mr. Thiagarajan was the Vice-Chairman of CII, Tamil Nadu State Council, in 2019-20. He was the Co-Chairman of Startupreneurs Forum, CII Southern Region and Convener of Education Panel, CII Tamil Nadu in 2018-19. He was the Chairman, Madurai Chapter of CII Young Indians, in 2015-16, according to a statement.

Mr. Thiagarajan takes care of the operations of the company that has a capacity of one lakh spindles. catering to the needs of high quality yarn for the domestic and export market. He is also the Director of VTM Limited, Virudhunagar.

Dr. S. Chandrakumar, Founder & Executive Chairman, Kauvery Medical Care India Ltd, Tiruchi, has been elected the Vice-Chairman of CII Tamil Nadu State Council for the year 2020-2021.