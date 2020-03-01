CII Tamil Nadu State Council gets new chairman

Hari K. Thiagarajan, executive director, Thiagarajar Mills Pvt. Ltd, Madurai, has been elected as CII Tamil Nadu State Council chairman for 2020-2021.
Mr. Thiagarajan was the Vice-Chairman of CII, Tamil Nadu State Council, in 2019-20. He was the Co-Chairman of Startupreneurs Forum, CII Southern Region and Convener of Education Panel, CII Tamil Nadu in 2018-19. He was the Chairman, Madurai Chapter of CII Young Indians, in 2015-16, according to a statement.
Mr. Thiagarajan takes care of the operations of the company that has a capacity of one lakh spindles. catering to the needs of high quality yarn for the domestic and export market. He is also the Director of VTM Limited, Virudhunagar.
Dr. S. Chandrakumar, Founder & Executive Chairman, Kauvery Medical Care India Ltd, Tiruchi, has been elected the Vice-Chairman of CII Tamil Nadu State Council for the year 2020-2021.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.