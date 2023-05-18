ADVERTISEMENT

CII Tamil Nadu commends T.N. CM M. K. Stalin for State’s achievements in socio-economic growth

May 18, 2023 10:27 am | Updated 10:27 am IST - CHENNAI

Shankar Vanavarayar, chairman, CII Tamil Nadu, met Mr. Stalin in Chennai on Wednesday and appreciated the launch of programmes such as the Naan Mudalvan Scheme, Namma School Foundation and others, as per a press release

The Hindu Bureau

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Tamil Nadu has commended Chief Minister M K Stalin for his leadership and achievements in significant parameters on socio-economic growth, a press release said.

Shankar Vanavarayar, chairman, CII Tamil Nadu, met Mr. Stalin in Chennai on Wednesday and appreciated the efforts the government has taken for development, and for the progress of the State. During the meeting, Mr Vanavarayar commended several initiatives including the Naan Mudalvan Scheme, Namma School Foundation and the State government’s policy announcements which have created a positive impact on essential sectors.

Mr. Vanavarayar said the announcement to establish T.N. Tech Cities in Chennai, Coimbatore and Hosur would greatly improve Tamil Nadu’s global technological presence, the release said.

